NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenage girl was pinned against a wall when a car slammed into a business in Brooklyn.

On Friday, she was recovering in the hospital, after strangers tried to help her.

Kiera Pugh, 13, was walking down Remsen Ave when suddenly an SUV came barreling down Lenox Road, slamming straight into her, and continuing forward into an auto shop.

When it came to a stop, she was on top of the car and pinned against a concrete wall.

“I heard a big impact, boom!” Henry Massop said. “Everybody was looking when they see a little girl on top of the hood right into the building.”

Witnesses rushed to help when they heard the chaos around 9:30 Friday morning.

“Her leg was damaged. The right side was broken,” Massop said, “We were crying, we were running around like crazy, everybody. We tried to move the car, but it was on top of there, so we couldn’t get to move the car.”

The gate and the car were badly damaged after the driver smashed into them. Witnesses said the driver stayed on scene while the girl was rushed to Kings County Hospital.

Sources said the 59-year-old woman behind the wheel was ticketed for failing to yield.

Witnesses were just thankful things weren’t worse, saying Pugh was lucky she ended up in a crevice which could’ve possibly saved her life.

“It picked her up from outside, and brought her inside, and got pinned right in the triangle, so the car couldn’t come anymore,” one witness said. “It it wasn’t a triangle and it was a flat, she would be finished.”

Sources said she is in stable condition with a broken leg.

People in the area said cars often speed at the intersection.