WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island woman says she could lose her beloved horse after it was injured at a local riding center.

The injury was caused by what she calls a hidden danger that could hurt others.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, Allison McGowan knows horses. She rescues them, raises them and trains them. She also knows horse safety. So she’s speaking out about the thoroughbred she recently rescued that’s been gravely injured.

“My horse is, as we speak, in emergency surgery to save his life,” she told Gusoff. “His career will most likely be over, and I don’t care about that. I just want him to live.”

Six-year-old Frost has been learning to jump at the New York Equestrian Center in West Hempstead. On Saturday, McGowan says that while training, Frost stepped on a giant nail, which punctured his hoof.

“It went right directly into his hoof and unfortunately we found out that it punctured the major structures of his hoof,” she said.

Veterinarian Camilo Sierra went to investigate.

“I saw people with metal detectors looking for nails, and they found several nails in the rink afterward,” he said.

Dr. Sierra says they dug other nails out of the sandy footing of the arena. He says grooms admitted they’re nails that fell off old equipment while raking or dragging the arena surface.

“It’s very dangerous, not only for the horses but for the people,” he said.

How did the riding center respond?

“That this was an accident, and that they are not responsible,” said McGowan.

The owner of the New York Equestrian Center declined an on-camera interview, but called it an unfortunate accident, saying they run a safe, wonderful equestrian center and are conducting a full investigation.

Workers invited Gusoff in Friday. The owner says they use the latest technology and equipment and have never had something like this happen before. They’re deeply concerned about the horse and have no idea where the nails came from.

But McGowan believes it’s more than just a freak accident.

“There are many horses there and there are many people that ride and take lessons at the facility, and I would feel terrible if anyone had to go through what I’m going through now,” she said.

She wants action – to rid the arena floor of any other hidden hazards.

The Nassau County SPCA said it is investigating the incident.