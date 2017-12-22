Jo Koy has crossed paths with and been influenced by many comedians over his 20 year comedy career. The Washington state native has worked with people like Kevin Hart, Cedric The Entertainer and Chelsea Handler. 2017 was a big year for Koy as he produced and released a new comedy special on Netflix and started hosting a show called “Inglorious Pranksters” on the LOL Network. Koy stopped by the CBS Local Studios in New York earlier this year and gave a list of his three favorite comedians of all time.