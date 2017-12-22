Filed Under:Local TV, New York Mets, Omar Minaya

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Omar Minaya is back with the Mets.

The team announced Friday it has hired Minaya, the Mets’ general manager from 2005-10, to serve as a special assistant to GM Sandy Alderson.

Minaya, 59, spent the past three years as senior adviser to the executive director for the Major League Baseball Players Association.

From September 1997 to February 2002, Minaya was the Mets’ senior assistant GM who oversaw the international scouting department. He then spent two seasons as vice president and general manager of the Montreal Expos, becoming baseball’s first Hispanic GM.

Omar Minaya

Omar Minaya in 2010 (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

“Omar has a long history with the Mets,” Alderson said in a news release. “He has served the club well in many different areas. Omar will be a resource on scouting and player development, will consult on player acquisitions and will serve as a community ambassador. We are very happy to have him back in the organization.”

Said Minaya: “I’m excited to return to an organization that I love. I’m thrilled I can return to scouting and developing young talent. I look forward to working for Sandy and his staff.”

