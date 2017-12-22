Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, Patchogue, Sophia Hall, Suffolk County

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a package thief seen waving to a security camera before stealing a box from the front porch of a Long Island home.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on Rider Avenue in Patchogue. The package, containing $100 worth of computer equipment from Best Buy, had been delivered just minutes before.

“They ruined part of my Christmas. It was really, really horrible what they did,” homeowner Justin told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall.

Seeing the suspect wave made him even more upset.

“That made me super upset. To see them look directly into the camera, wave at it and be like just fine with being able to do it – it made it seem like they had no remorse, no thought, or anything about it,” he said.

He said the computer equipment was a Christmas present.

The Suffolk County Police Department is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch