PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a package thief seen waving to a security camera before stealing a box from the front porch of a Long Island home.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on Rider Avenue in Patchogue. The package, containing $100 worth of computer equipment from Best Buy, had been delivered just minutes before.
“They ruined part of my Christmas. It was really, really horrible what they did,” homeowner Justin told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall.
Seeing the suspect wave made him even more upset.
“That made me super upset. To see them look directly into the camera, wave at it and be like just fine with being able to do it – it made it seem like they had no remorse, no thought, or anything about it,” he said.
He said the computer equipment was a Christmas present.
The Suffolk County Police Department is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.