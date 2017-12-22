NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released surveillance photos of two men suspected of posing as UPS deliverymen and shooting a Queens father in the leg Thursday.

“We think we’re going to make an arrest on this,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce told WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp.

Police said the suspects rang every unit in the 24th Street apartment building until 53-year-old Mohibul Islam buzzed them in.

“I asked, ‘Who is this?’ He says, ‘UPS,’ and when I open the door, he pushed the door and came in and put the gun at my head and said, ‘I’m going to shoot you.’” Islam told CBS2’s Ali Bauman after the attack.

Read More: CBS2 Exclusive: Victim Speaks After Being Shot By Fake UPS Deliveryman In Queens

Police said the suspects hit Islam in the head with the gun and shot him in the leg.

He was taken to a hospital to undergo surgery and is expected to be OK.

Police believe the suspects took off in a navy blue Audi A4 with the Connecticut license plate number 206YSN.

The NYPD is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.