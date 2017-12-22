1010 WINS- This incredible village is something out of a movie!
Leavenworth is located in the state of Washington, but the incredible decoration and ambiance is modeled after an old-fashion town in Bavaria.
Related: Santa Visits Premature Newborns In Hospital For Their First Christmas
While there’s no denying the place is beautiful year round, they’re definitely the top destination when Christmas rolls around, and it’s easy to see why!
Every inch of Leavenworth is covered in incredible light displays and dripping with holiday cheer (and the never-ending snow helps too).
We’re definitely going here next Christmas!
-Kayla Jardine