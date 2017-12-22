Friday’s highly anticipated Moment of the Day includes an interesting comment from Nets GM Sean Marks that got the guys to go off course a bit.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Morning Show, featuring Boomer & Jerry Recco, in one nice, little package for your convenience.

It is the Friday before the holidays, and the guys were ready to go — as always. The New York Knicks are starting to gain some real traction with fans, as they got yet another home win Thursday night. Kyrie Irving and the Celtics were no match for Michael Beasley and the Knicks, even though Kristaps Porzingis wasn’t his usual self. However, there was still plenty more: The Rangers and Devils met Thursday at the Prudential Center, New Jersey came out on top, and the Rangers’ defensive effort was called into question.

There was somber news to get to as well, as sports broadcasting legend Dick Enberg passed away. Boomer and Jerry could not let this pass without paying their respects and sharing some stories about the man who seemingly did it all as a sports broadcaster.

All that plus, New York Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk was in studio, #GioTime makes an appearance, with a song to boot, and NFL picks against the spread for Week 16.

Until 2018, when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy, New York!

