LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police say they have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a college student last month on Long Island, just days before her 19th birthday.

Taranjit Parmar was driving along Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, blocks from her home, when she was rear-ended by a red pickup truck at a traffic light on November 9. As she got out of her vehicle to exchange information with the other driver, she was mowed down.

She was on the phone with her mother, who heard her last words.

“She said, ‘stop, oh no, stop,’” Parmar’s father said.

After losing his daughter, Ranjit Parmar spoke publicly, hoping the driver of the pickup truck would do the right thing.

“Please, turn yourself in. Call the police,” he said.

Now, after more than a month of waiting, Nassau County police made an arrest Saturday afternoon.

Parmar, an honor student at Adelphi University, was described as a kind, ambitious girl who had hopes of opening her own dental practice in Levittown.

“If you’re going to have a daughter, this is the one, and we’ve been blessed,” her father said.

The family released a statement Saturday, saying “In the holiday season, the best gift is a hug and holding your loved ones tight. We lost that moment. Please cherish it.”

Nassau County police have not released the name of the person in custody, but said there will be an arraignment Sunday morning.