NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 65-year-old East Harlem man has been arrested in a string of robberies in Manhattan.
Police say Frank Peterson targeted eight women, ages 29 to 78, since October 23, often following them into their apartment buildings. He’s accused of hitting one woman in the face with a bike lock before stealing her purse and jacket.
In the most recent incident on December 18, police say Peterson approached a 78-year-old woman as she was checking her mailbox inside a building near Fifth Avenue and 127th Street. He allegedly put a knife to her throat and forced her to hand over two rings and some cash.
Another woman who lives in the building told 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria the victim was very shaken.
“She’s still freaked out. She’s lived altogether in this same building for like over 40 years. And for her to be attacked like that was really wrong,” she said.
The woman said tenants held an emergency safety meeting to remind everyone to keep the entrance locked.
Peterson was arrested Saturday and charged with robbery and burglary.