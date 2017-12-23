NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A man on the Drug Enforcement Administration’s most wanted list was arrested Friday after trying to rob an employee at Newark Liberty International Airport, police say.
Port Authority Police said 46-year-old Ernesto Rodriguez-Zazueta walked behind the counter at the Blue Wire Electronics store inside Terminal C and stuck a pen in an employee’s back, mimicking a weapon and demanding cash.
The employee struggled with Rodriguez-Zazueta and signaled to police, who arrived and arrested him.
One officer suffered a minor injury in the incident.
During his arrest, Rodriguez-Zazueta allegedly gave the officers fake names.
Once police learned his true identity, they discovered there was a federal warrant for his arrest. He was charged with robbery, resisting arrest and hindering apprehension.