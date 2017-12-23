NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens man was brutally attacked after answering a knock at his door and now, police are on the hunt for the two men who did it.
Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the moment the two suspects approached the victim’s home near 147th Street and Elm Avenue in Flushing on Thursday.
Police say the suspects started beating the 41-year-old man as soon as he opened the door, hitting him on the head and around his body. He was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in serious but stable condition with multiple cuts and bruises.
The two suspects ran off and are described as Asian men who were both last seen wearing dark jackets and jeans.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.