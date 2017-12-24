NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Christmas is a special day and it deserves a special breakfast.

Chef Brandon Fay from Trattoria Dell’Arte stopped by with some festive sweet and savory recipes that you and the family will undoubtedly enjoy.

See below:

Christmas Vegetable Latkes Bar

This is my riff on Hanukkah potato latkes. I love a vegetable pancake, and these are light and crispy and come with a slew of toppings. Leave it up to your guests to mix and match these great hors d’oeuvres.

Makes 12

How to make it:

1 zucchini, stemmed and shredded

1 yellow squash, stemmed and shredded

½ head napa cabbage, shredded

4 carrots, shredded

3 stalks scallions, thinly sliced on a bias 4 scallions, thinly sliced on an angle

Kosher salt, to taste

1/2 cup flour

7 large eggs, beaten

Canola oil, for frying

Sour cream, for serving (optional)

Caviar, for serving (optional)

For the toppings:

Sriracha Honey

1 cup honey

¼ cup sriracha

Garlic Aioli

1 cup mayo

2 cloves garlic, grated

Kosher salt, to taste

1 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

Tzatziki

1 cup greek yogurt

¼ cup shredded cucumber

Kosher salt, to taste

½ clove garlic, grated

How to make it:

For the pancakes: Mix all shredded vegetables together with flour and season to taste. Mix in eggs until evenly coated. In a cast iron pan, heat oil until shimmering; form vegetable mixture into small patties (about 2” in diameter). Place pancakes in oil, and gently press down. Sear until one side is golden and crispy, about 2-3 minutes; flip and sear remaining side. Transfer to a paper-towel lined sheet tray to drain off any excess grease. Repeat until all pancakes have been seared. Season to taste. Serve on a platter with all toppings adjacent in small ramekins. Serve with a dollop of sour cream and caviar, if desired.

For the toppings: For each topping recipe, simply mix all ingredients together and check seasoning. Adjust if necessary. Serve in ramekins alongside the latkes.

Rosemary & Pomegranate Scones

Scones are a great savory side dish on your Christmas table. Feel free to switch up the ingredients. I love the earthiness of rosemary married with bright pomegranates and gruyere.

Makes 8 slices

What you’ll need:

2 cups flour, plus more for dusting

2 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp. chopped rosemary

1 cup grated gruyere

1 egg, plus 1 for egg wash

6 tbsp. unsalted butter, cold and cubed

2/3 cup milk

1 cup pomegranate seeds

How to make it:

Preheat oven to 400 F degrees. In a large bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, rosemary and gruyere. Cut in the butter until mixture resembles small peas. (Note: You can also do this in a food processor fitted with a plastic blade.) In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, and pomegranate seeds. Mix into the flour mixture until it’s incorporated and the mixture resembles a dough. Add more flour if dough is too wet and sticky. Transfer dough to a floured surface and pat into an 8” circle about 1” thick. Cut the dough into 8 triangles, and place on a parchment-lined sheet tray. Brush with egg wash. Bake until golden brown, about 20-30 minutes.

Eggnog French Toast

What better way to use up leftover eggnog from Christmas Eve dinner? Whip it into French toast. It’s got everything you need for a batter—warm spices and a creamy texture. Top it with eggnog whipped cream, and you’ve got a memorable Christmas morning.

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

1 cup eggnog

4 eggs

1 tbsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. nutmeg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 loaf brioche, sliced 1” thick (or your favorite loaf)

2 tbsp. Unsalted butter, plus more if needed

Mixed fruit, for serving

Eggnog whipped cream, for serving

For the whipped cream:

2 cups heavy cream

½ cup eggnog

½ tsp. cinnamon

2 tbsp. confectioners’ sugar

How to make it:

1. Whisk together eggnog, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. Pour into a casserole dish and add bread. Let soak on both sides.

2. In the interim, heat 2 tbsp. butter in a nonstick sauté pan. Add soaked bread slices and sear on one side until browned; flip and continue to cook until the bread is browned. Remove and serve with fruit and whipped cream.

For the eggnog whipped cream: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, beat all ingredients until peaks start to form. Note: Start on a lower speed to keep cream from splattering.