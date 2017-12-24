NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Christmas is a special day and it deserves a special breakfast.
Chef Brandon Fay from Trattoria Dell’Arte stopped by with some festive sweet and savory recipes that you and the family will undoubtedly enjoy.
See below:
Christmas Vegetable Latkes Bar
This is my riff on Hanukkah potato latkes. I love a vegetable pancake, and these are light and crispy and come with a slew of toppings. Leave it up to your guests to mix and match these great hors d’oeuvres.
Makes 12
How to make it:
1 zucchini, stemmed and shredded
1 yellow squash, stemmed and shredded
½ head napa cabbage, shredded
4 carrots, shredded
3 stalks scallions, thinly sliced on a bias 4 scallions, thinly sliced on an angle
Kosher salt, to taste
1/2 cup flour
7 large eggs, beaten
Canola oil, for frying
Sour cream, for serving (optional)
Caviar, for serving (optional)
For the toppings:
Sriracha Honey
1 cup honey
¼ cup sriracha
Garlic Aioli
1 cup mayo
2 cloves garlic, grated
Kosher salt, to taste
1 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
Tzatziki
1 cup greek yogurt
¼ cup shredded cucumber
Kosher salt, to taste
½ clove garlic, grated
How to make it:
- For the pancakes: Mix all shredded vegetables together with flour and season to taste. Mix in eggs until evenly coated.
- In a cast iron pan, heat oil until shimmering; form vegetable mixture into small patties (about 2” in diameter). Place pancakes in oil, and gently press down. Sear until one side is golden and crispy, about 2-3 minutes; flip and sear remaining side. Transfer to a paper-towel lined sheet tray to drain off any excess grease. Repeat until all pancakes have been seared. Season to taste.
- Serve on a platter with all toppings adjacent in small ramekins. Serve with a dollop of sour cream and caviar, if desired.
For the toppings: For each topping recipe, simply mix all ingredients together and check seasoning. Adjust if necessary. Serve in ramekins alongside the latkes.
Rosemary & Pomegranate Scones
Scones are a great savory side dish on your Christmas table. Feel free to switch up the ingredients. I love the earthiness of rosemary married with bright pomegranates and gruyere.
Makes 8 slices
What you’ll need:
2 cups flour, plus more for dusting
2 tsp. baking powder
¼ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 tbsp. chopped rosemary
1 cup grated gruyere
1 egg, plus 1 for egg wash
6 tbsp. unsalted butter, cold and cubed
2/3 cup milk
1 cup pomegranate seeds
How to make it:
- Preheat oven to 400 F degrees.
- In a large bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, rosemary and gruyere. Cut in the butter until mixture resembles small peas. (Note: You can also do this in a food processor fitted with a plastic blade.)
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, and pomegranate seeds. Mix into the flour mixture until it’s incorporated and the mixture resembles a dough. Add more flour if dough is too wet and sticky.
- Transfer dough to a floured surface and pat into an 8” circle about 1” thick. Cut the dough into 8 triangles, and place on a parchment-lined sheet tray. Brush with egg wash.
- Bake until golden brown, about 20-30 minutes.
Eggnog French Toast
What better way to use up leftover eggnog from Christmas Eve dinner? Whip it into French toast. It’s got everything you need for a batter—warm spices and a creamy texture. Top it with eggnog whipped cream, and you’ve got a memorable Christmas morning.
Serves 4
What you’ll need:
1 cup eggnog
4 eggs
1 tbsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. nutmeg
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 loaf brioche, sliced 1” thick (or your favorite loaf)
2 tbsp. Unsalted butter, plus more if needed
Mixed fruit, for serving
Eggnog whipped cream, for serving
For the whipped cream:
2 cups heavy cream
½ cup eggnog
½ tsp. cinnamon
2 tbsp. confectioners’ sugar
How to make it:
1. Whisk together eggnog, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. Pour into a casserole dish and add bread. Let soak on both sides.
2. In the interim, heat 2 tbsp. butter in a nonstick sauté pan. Add soaked bread slices and sear on one side until browned; flip and continue to cook until the bread is browned. Remove and serve with fruit and whipped cream.
For the eggnog whipped cream: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, beat all ingredients until peaks start to form. Note: Start on a lower speed to keep cream from splattering.