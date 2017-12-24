NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for your help in finding a teenage girl who was last seen leaving her residence in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx Thursday morning.
Police say 15-year-old Brittney Barrales left her home on Wales Avenue around 7 a.m and was heading to school, located at 100 Amsterdam Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.
She hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to police.
Brittney is 5’5″ tall and weighs 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, according to police.
Anyone with information in regards to the missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.