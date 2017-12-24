NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Be sure to raise a glass, because Sunday marks National Eggnog Day.
Of course, it’s also the most popular time of the year for the chilled beverage also known as “egg milk punch.”
It’s traditionally made with milk, cream, sugar, whipped eggs, and spices.
In the United States it’s typically served with bourbon or rum, while in Europe it’s usually mixed with white wine.
While it’s origins are up for debate, some believe eggnog originated in England. Still, others say it dates all the way back to Medieval Europe.
Season’s eatings!