Filed Under:eggnog, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Be sure to raise a glass, because Sunday marks National Eggnog Day.

Of course, it’s also the most popular time of the year for the chilled beverage also known as “egg milk punch.”

READBest Holiday Cocktails In NY

It’s traditionally made with milk, cream, sugar, whipped eggs, and spices.

In the United States it’s typically served with bourbon or rum, while in Europe it’s usually mixed with white wine.

While it’s origins are up for debate, some believe eggnog originated in England. Still, others say it dates all the way back to Medieval Europe.

Season’s eatings!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch