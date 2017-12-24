OAKDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A person was hospitalized in serious condition Sunday after being found at the scene of a fire in Oakdale, Long Island.
Suffolk County police were called around noon Sunday to a fire at 206 Connetquot Rd. in Oakdale. Sayville, West Sayville and Bohemia firefighters also responded, police said.
One person in the house was taken by Suffolk County police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook in serious condition, police said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday afternoon, and further details about the fire and the injured person were not immediately available.