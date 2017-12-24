NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wintry mix was set to descend on the Tri-State Area on Christmas Eve night, prompting a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.
The advisory was issued for northern New Jersey, as well as Westchester County, other north suburban and upstate counties, and the entire state of Connecticut. The five boroughs of New York City are not included, nor is Long Island.
The advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Monday.
Snow, sleet and freezing rain may be seen to the north, though rain is mainly expected in the city and points south, CBS2’s Elise Finch reported.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo advised drivers upstate – particularly in the Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, North Country and the Capital Region — to plan ahead and use caution due to the weather. He noted that a lake effect storm system will bring heavy snow, gusty winds and dropping temperatures in those areas.
“This holiday weekend, I urge everyone traveling to use extra caution and be prepared for hazardous weather,” Cuomo said in a news release. “Give yourself some extra time to get where you’re going, let someone know when you leave and when you are expected to arrive, and monitor weather and travel conditions to avoid lengthy delays or dangerous situations.”
Meanwhile, a wind advisory has also been issued for the entire Tri-State Area from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Winds from the west will have sustained spends of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
The National Weather Service warns that strong winds could blow down trees, libs, and power lines, and decorations could also come down. Scattered power outages are expected.