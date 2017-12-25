By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good evening & Merry Christmas! Our wintry weather is now long gone but the winds are sticking around. While it won’t be as gusty as it was this afternoon, it’ll still be a cold & blustery night. Temps will drop into the teens & 20s, with wind chills near 0 for the farthest northwest ‘burbs…bundle up!

Tuesday is gonna be another cold & breezy day, but the winds won’t be quite as powerful… still, it’ll still feel like the teens out there in the middle of the day.

We then have to get ready for some seriously & bitterly cold air – the jet stream will dip way south and our daytime temps will be in the teens & 20s…with much colder wind chills. We’ll have to see if it stays dry or if we do get any snow along with the cold air… so stay tuned!