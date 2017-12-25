Filed Under:Eric Garner, Erica Garner, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Eric Garner‘s oldest daughter Erica is critically ill.

Her family says the 27-year-old mother of two suffered a heart attack Saturday night.

Erica Garner’s mother Esaw told the Daily News the heart attack was brought on by an asthma attack Christmas Eve.

Erica Garner became a police reform advocate after her father Eric Garner died during an arrest three years ago.

She’s reportedly on life support.

“The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support,” the family wrote on her official Twitter account.

