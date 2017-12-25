NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Eric Garner‘s oldest daughter Erica is critically ill.
Her family says the 27-year-old mother of two suffered a heart attack Saturday night.
Erica Garner’s mother Esaw told the Daily News the heart attack was brought on by an asthma attack Christmas Eve.
Erica Garner became a police reform advocate after her father Eric Garner died during an arrest three years ago.
She’s reportedly on life support.
“The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support,” the family wrote on her official Twitter account.