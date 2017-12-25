VATICAN CITY (CBSNewYork) — Pope Francis delivered his Christmas message to millions of Roman Catholics in the Vatican on Monday.
As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, the pope spread a message of peace for the Middle East amid political conflicts around the globe.
Tens of thousands of faithful in St. Peter’s Square, and millions more around the world, watched the pope’s annual message of peace.
Pope Francis once again touched on sensitive political subjects. He called for a negotiated two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, telling worshipers he prays dialogue will resume between the two parties that would allow for peaceful coexistence.
Tensions in the region have flared in recent weeks, following President Donald Trump’s decision to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
The pope also urged leaders to work toward deescalating the crisis on the Korean Peninsula, saying he hopes there can be an increase in mutual trust.
Not all of the pope’s message was focused on conflict. He urged the world’s 1.2 billion Roman Catholics to show humility in their lives, and asked followers to make the world a better place for future generations.