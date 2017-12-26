Filed Under:Barlovento, Clancey NYC, Empellón, Marie Flounoy, Paulaner on Bowery, Virgil's BBQ

Marie Flounoy

If you’re ringing in the New Year in New York City, you have plenty of options. While thousands opt-in to watch the ball drop in Times Square, hit the various parties happening all over the five boroughs, most New Yorkers keep it simple by hosting a get together of friends, colleagues, or family. If you’re playing party planning this New Year’s Eve, what’s a party or any event without the food? Skip the long hours in the kitchen with these five local eateries available to cater your party on New Year’s Eve.

Virgil’s BBQ 
152 West 44th St.
New York, NY 10036
(212) 921-9494
www.virgilsbbq.com

Located in the heart of Times Square, Virgil’s BBQ is a long time favorite for tourists and locals, alike. On New Year’s Eve, Virgil’s BBQ will offer catering for over ten guests with delivery all over the city. Want to leave your guests in awe? Virgil’s offers the catering option that includes a pit master who will come to you, bring a grill and the BBQ to cook right in front of all your guests! Catering options include six BBQ styles from various regions in the U.S, such as Carolina pulled pork, Memphis ribs, or Kansas City fried chicken, as well as, delicious sides like hush puppies, cheddar grits and more! Virgil’s BBQ will be open up until NYE to accept and deliver your catering orders up until 5 p.m.

 
Empellón 
510 Madison Ave.
New York, NY 10022
(212) 858-9365
www.empellon.com

Another new restaurant serving up Mexican cuisine from chef and owner Alex Stupak is Empellón. Located in Midtown, Empellón has a variety of catering packages available with a menu that includes taco platters, as well as, a variety of Mexican-inspired snacks and sides such as Chile Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Queso, Canela Snickerdoodles, Coffee Tres Leches, and more. The catering menu offers packages that serve up to 10+ guests, with variations and add-on dishes, for under $300. 

Clancey NYC
79 Clinton St, 
New York, NY 10002
(917) 388-3575
Want to ring in the New Year with comfort food? Clancey NYC will help you do just that. The venue will be open for Sunday brunch on NYE, as well, has a catering menu consisting of platter versions of their regular menu signature dishes and entres such as Mexican street corn, chicken under a brick, various salads, and more. If you’re ordering for your NYE event, be sure to do so at least two weeks before.

Barlovento 
430 3rd Ave.
New York, NY 10016
(646) 492-6161
www.barloventonyc.com
Barlovento is new to the New York restaurant scene, established just this year, serving up contemporary, authentic Latin American cuisine with locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant is owned by Chef Frank who may seem like a familiar face! He’s been seen on featured on the Food Network in a head to head battle with Bobby Flay for the best Empanadas. Luckily, the best Empanadas in New York are available for catering for New Year’s Eve, as well as, a variety of appetizers, salads, meats, seafood, and more your party or group will enjoy.
 
Paulaner on Bowery
265 Bowery
New York, NY 10002
(212) 780-0300
www.paulanernyc.com
If you fancy craft beer and Baravian cuisine, this boutique German brewery and restaurant led by Chef Thomas Slivovsky have your catering needs covered on New Year’s Eve! If you plan ahead, the restaurant has plenty of catering packages under $500 for groups with a menu consisting of delicious German finger foods and a variety of beverage options from mini kegs, wine by the bottle, and/or growlers. For the last-minute planners, be sure to ask about the party packs suitable for smaller groups.

