By Marie Flounoy
If you’re ringing in the New Year in New York City, you have plenty of options. While thousands opt-in to watch the ball drop in Times Square, hit the various parties happening all over the five boroughs, most New Yorkers keep it simple by hosting a get together of friends, colleagues, or family. If you’re playing party planning this New Year’s Eve, what’s a party or any event without the food? Skip the long hours in the kitchen with these five local eateries available to cater your party on New Year’s Eve.
Virgil’s BBQ
152 West 44th St.
New York, NY 10036
(212) 921-9494
www.virgilsbbq.com
Located in the heart of Times Square, Virgil’s BBQ is a long time favorite for tourists and locals, alike. On New Year’s Eve, Virgil’s BBQ will offer catering for over ten guests with delivery all over the city. Want to leave your guests in awe? Virgil’s offers the catering option that includes a pit master who will come to you, bring a grill and the BBQ to cook right in front of all your guests! Catering options include six BBQ styles from various regions in the U.S, such as Carolina pulled pork, Memphis ribs, or Kansas City fried chicken, as well as, delicious sides like hush puppies, cheddar grits and more! Virgil’s BBQ will be open up until NYE to accept and deliver your catering orders up until 5 p.m.
510 Madison Ave.
New York, NY 10022
(212) 858-9365
www.empellon.com
Another new restaurant serving up Mexican cuisine from chef and owner Alex Stupak is Empellón. Located in Midtown, Empellón has a variety of catering packages available with a menu that includes taco platters, as well as, a variety of Mexican-inspired snacks and sides such as Chile Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Queso, Canela Snickerdoodles, Coffee Tres Leches, and more. The catering menu offers packages that serve up to 10+ guests, with variations and add-on dishes, for under $300.
79 Clinton St,
(917) 388-3575
430 3rd Ave.
(646) 492-6161
www.barloventonyc.com
265 Bowery
New York, NY 10002
(212) 780-0300
www.paulanernyc.com
