NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sometimes, Santa doesn’t bring us just what we were hoping for.
Before you wait on line to return that gift – or just dump it in the trash – there are non-profits that will take it off your hands.
If you have a present you don’t need and you don’t want to bother returning it, you can re-gift it.
“Just help out the little people who have a little less than we do,” said Dennis McKeon, who runs the Staten Island non-profit When To Turn. “Maybe it’s a a tie, so they can go on a job interview. Or a dress shirt. Or anything, or make-up kits.”
When To Turn typically collects up to 500 items per year. This year, you can drop off your unwanted gifts at Joyce’s Tavern, any of the Applebee’s on Staten Island, or at Where To Turn itself.
For unwanted gift cards, many charities accept them as donations, and there are businesses that will help you sell them. Cardpool.com will buy your gift card at a percentage of its value, and the website Raise will let you set your own price, but takes a commission.