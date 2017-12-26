Filed Under:Christmas

1010 WINS- Get ready to see the greatest dance off in history!

This 90-year-old patient was clearly feeling the Christmas song ‘O’ Come All Ye Faithful’ by the Pentatonix when she decided to bust a move.

Related: Cops Shocks Everyone With ‘O, Holy Night’ After Being Dared To Sing 

Luckily for her, Santa Claus was nearby and was more than ready to be her dance partner! The two made quite the fantastic team. The video, posted by Christopher Tate, was viewed 3.2 million times!

Tate called it ‘the first-ever Golden Christmas Dance-off’.

And what a dance-off it was!

-Kayla Jardine

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Year In Review 2017
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch