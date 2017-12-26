1010 WINS- Get ready to see the greatest dance off in history!
This 90-year-old patient was clearly feeling the Christmas song ‘O’ Come All Ye Faithful’ by the Pentatonix when she decided to bust a move.
Luckily for her, Santa Claus was nearby and was more than ready to be her dance partner! The two made quite the fantastic team. The video, posted by Christopher Tate, was viewed 3.2 million times!
Tate called it ‘the first-ever Golden Christmas Dance-off’.
And what a dance-off it was!
-Kayla Jardine