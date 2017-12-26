UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Union City, New Jersey couple was back home late Tuesday after being terrorized at gunpoint in the morning.
The Garabito family walked back into their Third Street home on Tuesday, shaken but doing all right.
Neighbors said a man and woman posing as delivery people forced their way into the family’s apartment and robbed the family.
Neighbors believe the family was randomly attacked.
“They hurt the lady there,” said neighbor Carmen Crespo. “We never had anything like this happen. Sometimes we even leave the door open. All the neighbors know each other, They get along with each other. Nothing happens.”
Neighbors said the superintendent for the building recently installed cameras both inside and outside the building, and hope those will help police catch the culprits.
