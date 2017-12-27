By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good afternoon, everyone! It’s pretty much the same story, different day folks. In fact, it looks like this Arctic blast will be around at least through the first week of the new year, if not longer.

Temps only reach the mid 20s this afternoon, feeling more like the teens at best. This looks to be our coldest daytime since last January! We’ll see more sunshine as the day goes on.

Tonight will be bitterly cold. An overnight low of 12 will make it feel more like zero in NYC. In the NW suburbs, temps drop into the single digits with wind chills well below zero. Layers are a must! For tomorrow, it’s an even colder day with highs struggling to reach the low 20s. Once again, wind chills range from single digits to 20 below, especially waking up!

Of course snow is on everyone’s mind. Models still have differences, but it’s likely we’ll see some flakes flying as we head into the weekend. Timing and potential accumulation is still up in the air though, so check back soon as we get more info!