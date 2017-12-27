Bitter Blast: Latest | Forecast & Alerts | Cold Weather Safety Tips
Filed Under:Brooklyn, staircase body

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) —  A young mother was found dead in her apartment building Wednesday and the case is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Police were called to 1172 Sterling Place in Brooklyn just before 10 a.m. after neighbors responded to the cries of a 3-year-old child, 1010 WINS reported.

Police then found the body of the 22-year-old Tonie Wells at the bottom of a basement staircase. The NYPD says she was unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the body.

The child was found next to her body, 1010 WINS reported.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Comments
  1. Sajda Afifi says:
    December 27, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    nice post

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Year In Review 2017
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch