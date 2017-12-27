NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A young mother was found dead in her apartment building Wednesday and the case is being investigated as a possible homicide.
Police were called to 1172 Sterling Place in Brooklyn just before 10 a.m. after neighbors responded to the cries of a 3-year-old child, 1010 WINS reported.
Police then found the body of the 22-year-old Tonie Wells at the bottom of a basement staircase. The NYPD says she was unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the body.
The child was found next to her body, 1010 WINS reported.
A cause of death has not yet been determined.
