NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A list of the most popular baby names in New York City was released Wednesday.
The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced that Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names for the city in 2016. Olivia had also been the top name for girls in 2015.
By contrast, Liam rose from second to first place for boys, while Ethan – the top name in 2015 for boys – fell to third place. The Health Department’s birth certificate records showed 710 Liams and 564 Olivias born in the city in 2016.
The top 10 names for 2016, in order, for girls, were Olivia, Sophia, Emma, Isabella, Mia, Ava, Emily, Leah, Sarah and Madison. For boys, the top 10 names were Liam, Jacob, Ethan, Noah, Aiden, Matthew, Daniel, Lucas, Michael, and Dylan.
The Health Department noted that the 10 most popular names were well represented among all racial and ethnic groups.
The Health Department reported that the number of babies born in New York City dropped 1.1 percent from 2015 to 2016 – from 121,673 births to 120,637. Brooklyn saw the greatest number of births last year with 40,125, followed by Queens with 26,794, the Bronx with 19,474, Manhattan with 17,199, and Staten Island with 5,357.