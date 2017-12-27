Bitter Blast: Latest | Forecast & Alerts | Cold Weather Safety Tips
Filed Under:Megamillions, Powerball

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — More than a half a billion dollars is still up for grabs in the nation’s two biggest lotteries.

The drawing for tonight’s Powerball jackpot is $337 million. The cash option is $210.4 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $306 million, the cash option is now $191 million.

There was no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 10, 12, 20, 38 and 41 with the gold Mega Ball 25.

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Washington state won the Match 5 second prize, worth $4 million.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Year In Review 2017
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch