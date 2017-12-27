NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — More than a half a billion dollars is still up for grabs in the nation’s two biggest lotteries.
The drawing for tonight’s Powerball jackpot is $337 million. The cash option is $210.4 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $306 million, the cash option is now $191 million.
There was no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 10, 12, 20, 38 and 41 with the gold Mega Ball 25.
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Washington state won the Match 5 second prize, worth $4 million.
