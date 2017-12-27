HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The lines were out the door and into the parking lots in towns across Long Island for another day Wednesday, as residents paid their taxes early because of the new tax law.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, one man came to the Hempstead Town Tax Receiver’s office in Nassau County with a personal check in one hand and his tax bill in the other. He was critical of the new federal tax plan that President Donald Trump recently signed into law.
“This is a tax plan that helps businesses, and it helps the wealthy,” the man said.
Lines were equally long on Tuesday. Much of the rush was spurred by Gov. Andrew Cuomo urging residents to pay ahead to avoid the deductibility of their state and local taxes being capped at $10,000 come next year.
More than 50 percent of Long Island homeowners have property taxes higher than $10,000. One woman named Jo Anne has property taxes of $20,000 per year.
“If we weren’t paying crazy, crazy taxes like we are, then this wouldn’t hit us as hard,” she said.
Hempstead Receiver of Taxes Donald Clavin said his office will be open all weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people to pre-pay their taxes.