NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a suspect who drew swastikas and lewd imagery inside multiple buildings in several Manhattan neighborhoods.

The vandalism took place in NoMad, the Financial District, Tribeca, and Chelsea. The incidents were reported at the following times and locations:

• Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, the suspect entered a residential building at Madison Avenue and East 29th Street, went to the 48th floor, and drew a swastika on two of the doors. He drew male genitalia another door and the tag “Max G was here” on a fourth, police said.

• Around 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, the suspect waked into a building between Pine and Cedar streets in Lower Manhattan and drew an upside-down cross on an elevator door, and swastikas and male genitals on several apartment doors. He also again wrote, “Max G was here” on a door, police said.

• Around 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, the suspect walked into a building at North Moore and Greenwich streets and drew a swastika, male genitals and “Max G was here” on two different floors of the building, police said.

• Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, the suspect entered a building at 542 W. 29th St. and drew a swastika on three different apartment doors and in the 20th floor stairwell, and drew male genitals on six different apartment doors, police said.

• Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, the suspect walked into a building ta 545 W. 23rd St., went to the eleventh floor and tagged “Max G was here” on the elevator door, and drew male genitals on one apartment door and a swastika on another, police said.

Police have released a surveillance image of a suspect. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.