EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Brandon Marshall says he’s so determined to come back strong from a season-ending ankle injury that he hopes the NFL is tempted to test him for steroids.

The Giants wide receiver underwent surgery after spraining his ankle in a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He said he’s been spending countless hours in the weight room since his surgery and should be cleared to run without restrictions in two weeks.

Marshall, who will turn 34 in March, told reporters Thursday he hopes to play two more seasons and has his sights set on Canton, Ohio.

“I’ll say it: I want to be a Hall of Famer,” Marshall said. “And I think I’ve got two great years to go and be mentioned with some of the greats. I’m not just playing this game just to be a guy. I want to be remembered for the product that I put on the field.

“So these last two years have been tough — last year with the Jets, this year with the Giants. But I’m hopeful that the next couple of years for me will be some amazing years and some of my best work.”

MORE: Keidel: Giants’ Apple Writing His Own Ticket Out Of Town

Marshall signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Giants last March. He is due to earn $5.156 million in 2018. The 12-year veteran said he hopes to return to the Giants, but he also understands there is a business side to such decisions.

As for his Hall of Fame credentials, Marshall, who played for the Jets from 2015-16, has 959 career receptions for 12,215 yards with 82 touchdowns. He ranks 16th all-time in receptions and 23rd in receiving yards — numbers that already surpass some Hall of Famer wide receivers, including Charlie Joiner and Michael Irvin.