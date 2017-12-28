Arctic Blast: More On The Bitter Cold | Forecast & Alerts | Cold Weather Safety Tips | Tri-State Radar
Filed Under:Bronx, Darius Radzius, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shooting at a Bronx sweet 16 party left a teenager dead, and another wounded.

Police say a 16-year-old was killed outside Maestro’s Catering on Bronxdale Ave just after midnight. A 17-year-old was rushed to Jacobi Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Sources told 1010 WINS’ Darius Radzius that the shots were fired after a fight inside at the party. There was no word as to what sparked the fight, and how the shooter became involved.

“You know that’s the last thing on your mind. You’re thinking of having a celebration, things like that, not this type of tragedy,” Luis said.

Cops are still looking for the shooter.

