1010 WINS-This Tahoe City, California police officer runs into some unlikely friends while out on his beat.
Deputy Don Nevins is known as the “bear whisperer” at the Placer County Sheriff’s Office because he’s always running into this adorable bear family. On December 26th, the Sheriff’s Office posted a clip on Facebook saying, “Well, look who’s back! It’s Deputy Nevins, our very own ‘Bear Whisperer,’ and his three bear friends!”
The cuddly creatures first went viral in November when the Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the three bears getting wise to the presence of the officer as they raided a trash can and trying to run from him.
Deputy Nevins has had the opportunity to film the marauders around Tahoe City on several occasions and the Sheriff’s Office says they’ve become quite popular on social media.
Watch the full video of Deputy Nevins’ latest encounter below.
We can’t wait to see their next encounter!
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana