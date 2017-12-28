1010 WINS– “Since I was a kid I always told my mom that I would buy her a house.”

UFC champion Tyron Woodley just fulfilled a lifelong promise after buying his mother a brand new home for the holidays.

The 35-year-old fighter explained on Instagram that when he was just 10-years-old, he told his mother he would buy her a house one day — and he finally did it!

“It’s a very special Christmas for me,” Woodley says in the video. “Since I was a 10-year-old kid, I always told my mom that I would buy her a house. I said, ‘Mama, I’m going to be a pro athlete, and I’m going to buy you a house.'”

On Christmas Eve, Woodley purchased the home and brought his own children along to see their grandmother’s big gift.

“I told her that when I was a kid and, wooh, today is that day,” he continues. “Get to cash in on something I promised my mom a long time ago. It feels really good… Really rewarding. My kids are in the car because they’re part of this as well. They’re going to get out in a minute and see Granny’s new house.”

Just thinking about everything his mom has done for him throughout his life left Woodley near tears, causing him to jokingly include the hashtags “#AlmostGotMe” and “#Allergies.”

We understand. It got a little dusty in here for us, too.

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana