1010 WINS– While you were relaxing the day away after the Christmas holiday, a rescue team in Europe was saving a pair of climbers stuck on a snowy mountainside.
The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team was called into action on December 26th to pluck two climbers who were trapped on a precarious ledge on Snowdonia’s Crib Goch ridge in Wales.
Incredible footage captured and posted to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency‘s Facebook page shows three members of the rescue team securing the climbers with ropes in order to lift them into an awaiting helicopter. According to the North Wales Police, the climbers weren’t properly equipped for their trek but thankfully sustained no injuries.
Certainly a holiday they’ll never forget!
Watch the raw video footage below courtesy of HM Coastguard’s Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC).
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana