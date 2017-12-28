Watch: Security In Times Square For New Year's Eve | Arctic Blast: More On The Bitter Cold | Forecast & Alerts
Filed Under:mountain climbing, rescue, Rock Climbing

1010 WINS– While you were relaxing the day away after the Christmas holiday, a rescue team in Europe was saving a pair of climbers stuck on a snowy mountainside.

The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team was called into action on December 26th to pluck two climbers who were trapped on a precarious ledge on Snowdonia’s Crib Goch ridge in Wales.

climbers thumb [WATCH] Rescue Team Plucks Trapped Climbers Off of Welsh Mountainside

(Facebook.com/MCA)

Incredible footage captured and posted to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency‘s Facebook page shows three members of the rescue team securing the climbers with ropes in order to lift them into an awaiting helicopter. According to the North Wales Police, the climbers weren’t properly equipped for their trek but thankfully sustained no injuries.

Certainly a holiday they’ll never forget!

Watch the raw video footage below courtesy of HM Coastguard’s Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC).

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Year In Review 2017
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch