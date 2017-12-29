Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect another bitterly cold day with temps struggling to get into the low 20s; and if you factor in the wind, it will feel more like the teens. Bundle up!
Clouds will increase later tonight ahead of our next system, but it looks to stay dry around much of the area. Temps will only fall off slightly into the upper teens or so.
Disorganized areas of light snow and snow showers will gradually fill in tomorrow with things winding down late in the day. When all is said and done, we’re expecting this system to drop a dusting to a couple of inches across the area — just enough to make things tricky on the roads.
As for New Year’s Eve, a reinforcing shot of cold air will drive our feels like temps down into the single digits where they’ll remain all day. And for the ball drop, have those layers on standby because it’s only going to feel like -5 to 0°!
Stay warm and have a happy new year!