LATEST: 12 Dead In Bronx Fire | Remarks From Mayor De Blasio, Comm. Nigro | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect another bitterly cold day with temps struggling to get into the low 20s; and if you factor in the wind, it will feel more like the teens. Bundle up!

Clouds will increase later tonight ahead of our next system, but it looks to stay dry around much of the area. Temps will only fall off slightly into the upper teens or so.

jl wind chill forecast 4 12/29 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Disorganized areas of light snow and snow showers will gradually fill in tomorrow with things winding down late in the day. When all is said and done, we’re expecting this system to drop a dusting to a couple of inches across the area — just enough to make things tricky on the roads.

jl snowfall forecast3 12/29 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for New Year’s Eve, a reinforcing shot of cold air will drive our feels like temps down into the single digits where they’ll remain all day. And for the ball drop, have those layers on standby because it’s only going to feel like -5 to 0°!

Stay warm and have a happy new year!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Year In Review 2017
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch