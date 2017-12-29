Bronx Fire Latest: Fatal Fire Started By Boy Playing With Stove | Latest Videos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
Filed Under:East Garden City, Local TV, Nassau County, Roosevelt Field Mall

EAST GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County Police are trying to sniff out a thief who stole thousands of dollars worth of perfume.

The woman took 60 boxes of perfume from the Perfume Point kiosk at the Roosevelt Field Mall, police said.

The stolen merchandise was valued at $13,000.

The suspect has been described as a white woman, 20 to 25-years-old, she is 5’6″ and 130-lbs.

Detectives have asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

