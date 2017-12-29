EAST GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County Police are trying to sniff out a thief who stole thousands of dollars worth of perfume.
The woman took 60 boxes of perfume from the Perfume Point kiosk at the Roosevelt Field Mall, police said.
The stolen merchandise was valued at $13,000.
The suspect has been described as a white woman, 20 to 25-years-old, she is 5’6″ and 130-lbs.
Detectives have asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.