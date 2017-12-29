Bronx Fire Latest: Fatal Fire Started By Boy Playing With Stove | Latest Videos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rookie Port Authority police officer busted a man who allegedly had a carful of counterfeit handbags, belts and shoes while investigating an accident on the George Washington Bridge this week.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, Officer Christopher Roncancio was sent to the scene of the crash on the bridge and began talking to the drivers, according to Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police.

One of the cars involved was a 2006 Toyota minivan, and the inside was completely filled with handbags, belts, shoes, and assorted designer labels, police said.

An investigation determined that the items were counterfeit and the driver was arrested, police said.

Bubacarr Drammeh, 49, of the Bronx, was charged with trademark counterfeiting, police said. He told Port Authority police he intended to sell the goods at a New Jersey flea market, police said.

Roncancio graduated from the Port Authority Police Department Academy just one week ago Friday, police said.

