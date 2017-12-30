Arctic Blast: Extreme Cold To Test New Year's Revelers; Some Events IcedForecast & Alerts | Cold Weather Safety Tips
By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good afternoon, folks! It’s been frigid out there for several days and now it looks it as well. Light snow early this afternoon will begin to taper off from west to east heading into this evening. Expect a coating to 2″ for most, with the exception being far eastern Long Island and possibly parts of Ocean County where 2-3″ may fall… locally up to 4″ can’t be ruled out. Temps will be in the mid 20s.

Clearing skies tonight give way to another COLD night. Temps will be in the single digits in the suburbs to around 15 in NYC. A strong northwest flow will usher in another round of arctic air. For New Year’s Eve, temps will only be in the teens feeling closer to zero! Plenty of sunshine, but it certainly won’t help much.

By the time the ball drops, we’re looking at temps around 10 degrees with wind chills falling below zero. Stay safe, stay warm!

