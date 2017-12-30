By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a clipper created a snowy afternoon for the area, our attention will once again return to the bitter cold! Expect a frigid night ahead especially as the winds increase behind the exiting storm! Actual temps will drop into the single digits and teens, but the wind chill in some spots could reach -25! Just stay inside & stay cozy!
Tomorrow will be a brutally cold finish to the year with temps stuck in the teens along with those blustery conditions. It will be sunny from start to finish but the sun won’t really be much help!
As for the all-important New Year’s Eve midnight forecast? It does appear to be bone-chilling cold with temps right around 9 degrees in Times Square…with a sub-zero wind chill. BRRR!
Stay warm and enjoy the rest of the year!