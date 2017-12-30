December 30th is every #meatlovers favorite holiday: National Bacon Day! From bacon burgers with peanut butter to sweet and salty milkshakes, here are five ways to celebrate in NYC.

Bar Bacon

836 9th Ave.

New York, NY 10019

646-362-0622

www.barbacon.com

It doesn’t get more bacon-y than at Bar Bacon in Hells Kitchen. Chef Peter Sherman has turned it up a notch with inventive dishes like BBQ Pulled Pork Dumplings, French Onion Soup with Bacon, and even a Bacon Vanilla Milkshake for dessert. Of course, you can always start out with The Tasting, which includes four select artisanal bacons or The Bear & Bacon Flight (four select artisanal bacons and four 5 oz craft beers). Share a plate of Lobster Loves Bacon Mac & Cheese or keep it simple with a BLT Cobb Salad or All Day BEC on a pretzel bun. If brunch is more your thing, they’ve got everything from Bourbon & Bacon Cornbread to Huevos Rancheros with bacon & beef chili. Perfect for the bacon lover in your group.

Crif Dogs

113 St. Marks Place

New York, NY 10009

212-614-2728

www.crifdogs.com

Looking for a way to celebrate National Bacon Day on-the-go? Head over to Crif Dogs and order a Good Morning Dog. This bacon wrapped baby will cost you less than $6 and it comes with melted cheese and a fried egg – the ideal comfort food combination. Actually, you can get any of their dogs bacon-wrapped for an extra $1.50. In fact, you might want to double up on December 30th. Because you can. Check out the rest of their menu for other bacon-wrapped options like their B.L.T. or Chihuahua dogs.

The Bacon and Beer Classic

baconandbeerclassic.com

If you want to book your ticket for The Bacon and Beer Classic on National Bacon Day you’ll save $10 on admission! This all day #baconfest is taking place across America at Santa Clara’s Levis Stadium (2/24), Seattle’s Safeco Field (4/28), and Denver’s Sports Authority Field (5/12) so start booking your travel now. Enjoy unlimited bacon dishes and craft beer samples from local restaurants and breweries along with thousands of your closest friends. See website for more information and discounted tickets.

The Wren

344 Bowery

New York, NY 10012

212-388-0148

www.thewrennyc.com

Celebrate National Bacon Day with a very special Bloody Mary over at The Wren. Their Good Old Boy version comes with bacon-infused Jim Beam Bourbon, tomato juice, HP sauce, brown sugar, and smoked salt. This $12 cocktail is worth every sweet & salty sip. Plus, you can pair it with the Wren Breakfast Burger & Fries, which comes with a fried egg and, you guessed it, bacon.

Whitmans

406 E. 9th St.

New York, NY 10009

917- 261-2858

whitmansnyc.com

The PB&B Burger at Whitmans is pretty epic. Not only is this $10 made with a delicious beef short rib blend, but it’s topped with gooey peanut butter and Applewood smoked bacon. Sound gross? It’s not. The saltiness from the peanut butter marries perfectly with the smokiness of the bacon. And that added crunch from the bacon makes up for the lack of traditional toppings like lettuce and onion. The addition of a fluffy potato bun makes this one National Bacon Day meal to remember.

