KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Three men face a slew of charges following a home invasion in New Jersey, authorities say.

A woman told police the men came to her apartment in Kearny around 7:30 a.m. on December 22. She said the suspects demanded money, and then sexually assaulted her before stealing her vehicle.

kearny home invasion arrest Men Charged With Sexual Assault In New Jersey Home Invasion, Authorities Say

(From left to right: David Gualteros, Evin Ferman-Argueta, Erick Leon-Farinango. Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office)

A week later, authorities arrested three men in the case.

David Gualteros, 21, of Newark, and Evin Ferman-Argueta, 24, also of Newark, have been charged with aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, theft, terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of a child.

Erick Leon-Farinango, 21, of Belleville, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and theft. Authorities said additional charges are pending against him.

