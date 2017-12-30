KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Three men face a slew of charges following a home invasion in New Jersey, authorities say.
A woman told police the men came to her apartment in Kearny around 7:30 a.m. on December 22. She said the suspects demanded money, and then sexually assaulted her before stealing her vehicle.
A week later, authorities arrested three men in the case.
David Gualteros, 21, of Newark, and Evin Ferman-Argueta, 24, also of Newark, have been charged with aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, theft, terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of a child.
Erick Leon-Farinango, 21, of Belleville, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and theft. Authorities said additional charges are pending against him.