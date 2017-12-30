NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for two men accused of robbing a man inside his apartment building in the Bronx.
Investigators say they followed the 35-year-old victim to the second floor of his building near Morris and Stratford Avenues in the Soundview section last month, where they pushed him into a wall and put a box cutter up to his throat.
They allegedly took his book bag, cell phone, and wallet, and are described as follows:
Individual 1: male, Hispanic, 16-21 years of age, 5’7″- 5’11”, light complexion last seen wearing a black coat, gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black hat.
Individual 2: male, Hispanic, 16-21 years of age, 5’7″-5’11”, light complexion, last seen wearing a black hoodie, red baseball cap, tan colored coat, black jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.