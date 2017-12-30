NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was struck and killed by an A Train at 14th Street Friday evening.
Authorities said the man was standing between trains smoking near the station, at 14th Street and Eighth Avenue on the cusp of Chelsea and the West Village, when he fell and was hit by the train.
He was pronounced dead shortly afterward at the hospital, officials said.
One man reported on Twitter that he was on a train that was held for two hours following the incident.
As of late Friday night, southbound A and C trains were bypassing 14th Street, southbound C trains were running express from 59th Street-Columbus Circle to canal Street, southbound E Trains were running along the F Line to Second Avenue, and delays were expected in A, C, E, and F train service, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.
