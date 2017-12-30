NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Run, don’t walk to your corner bodega! You still have a chance to start off the new year as a mega millionaire.
No one matched all six numbers in Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing, which means Tuesday’s drawing just rolled to at least $343 million.
As a result, the jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball are above $300 million for only the second time in history.
The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. Saturday, with an estimated $384 million jackpot.