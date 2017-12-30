NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the man they say used a stolen credit card in a ritzy Upper East Side store.
Investigators say the suspect used the card in September to purchase merchandise at Bally’s Clothing Boutique on Madison Avenue.
They say while in the store he also snatched a nearly $2,000 wallet from the display case and put it in his pants pocket.
The individual is a male, white, light complexion, 40-45 years of age, brown hair, 5’7″, 160 lbs., last seen wearing a dark colored suite, white shirt, red and white striped tie and dark colored shoes.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.