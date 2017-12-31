NYE IN NYC: Revelers Flock To Frigid Times Square For Ball Drop | Midtown Street ClosuresCold Weather Safety TipsForecast & Alerts
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re just hours away from ringing in the new year, and the world famous ball in Times Square is getting a little more glitz to welcome 2018.

Earlier this week, workers installed 288 new Waterford crystal triangles to the 12-foot sphere, creating a “Gift of Serenity” design — which is a pattern of cuts resembling butterflies flying above a meadow.

Tom Brennan from Waterford Crystal stopped by with more on this year’s ball, which has nearly 2,700 panels and 32,000 LED lights.

 

