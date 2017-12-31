NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Three firefighters were injured, two of them critically, while battling a fire at a tire shop in Newark Saturday evening.
Massive flames and thick black smoke shot out of the roof of the Velez Tire Shop before spreading through to Summer Avenue just after 9 p.m.
It took crews about two hours to get the blaze under control, but not before part of the building collapsed.
Investigators say they believe the fire was caused by a broken pipe, but arson detectives remain on scene working to determine the exact cause of the inferno.