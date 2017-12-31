MASTIC, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Mastic, Long Island Sunday evening, after police said he slammed into a house.
The man was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Galant when he crashed into the house at 75 Broadway at 6:12 p.m., Suffolk County police said.
The driver fled the scene, but was apprehended by a patrol officer, police said.
The driver – identified by police as Salvatore Reynoso, 26 – was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, police said.
There were no injuries in the incident, but the house did sustain structural damage, police said. A fire marshal and a building inspector were called to assess the damage.