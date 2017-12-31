DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBSNewYork/CBS Denver) — Officials in Colorado say five deputies were shot, one of them fatally, while were responding to a domestic incident in Douglas County, just south of Denver.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced issued a “code red” as first responders initially combed the area after officials say a person opened fire while deputies were responding to the Copper Canyon Apartments for reports of a domestic disturbance.
The suspect struck five deputies in total, killing one of them. Two civilians were also shot by the suspect, who is believed to be deceased.
Officials request that people avoid the area as the investigation continues.
Due to the magnitude of the response, officials say an emergency shelter has been set up at a nearby rec center.